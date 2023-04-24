From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The total number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 was 222,571,568 from the 195,463,898 reported in Q4 2021.

A statement obtained from the website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the figure indicates a growth rate of 13.87 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this grew by 4.89 per cent. Also, in Q4 2022, the bureau said, the total number of active internet subscribers stood at 154,847,901 from 141,971,560 reported in Q4 2021, showing an increase of 9.07 per cent.

Also, on state profile analysis, Lagos State had the highest number of active voice subscribers in Q4 2022 with 26,460,867, followed by Ogun with 12,994,352 and Kano with 12,373,201. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,571,692, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,920,996 and 2,001,846 respectively.

“In addition, Lagos State had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q4 2022 with 18,702,394, followed by Ogun with 9,206,614 and Kano with 8,470,131. On the other hand, Bayelsa recorded the least with 1,101,002, followed by Ebonyi and Ekiti with 1,264,825 and 1,474,970 respectively. However, MTN had the highest share of subscriptions in Q4 2022” NBS, said.

Meanwhile, NBS said that the average retail price per litre of kerosene paid by consumers in March 2023 was N1,142.46, indicating a decline of 2.68 per cent compared to N1,173.89 recorded in February 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 102.37 per cent from N564.55 in March 2022.

“On state profile analysis, the highest average price per litre in March 2023 was recorded in Adamawa with N1,595.24, followed by Abuja with N1,368.52 and Bauchi with N1,314.58. On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Jigawa with N916.67, followed by Kaduna with N955.00 and Edo with N957.14.

“In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of kerosene with N1,256.59, followed by the South-East with N1,248.68 while North-West recorded the lowest with N981.47. The average retail price per gallon of kerosene paid by consumers in March 2023 was N4,105.25, showing an increase of 4.56 per cent from N3,926.23 in February 2023. On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 104.07 per cent from N2,011.70 in March 2022,” NBS further said.