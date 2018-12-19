Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

An international governmental organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, says it has empowered over 25,000 Kogi State rural dwellers lifting them out of squalor and poverty and making them to be self reliant.

Disclosing this, on Tuesday, at the Reverton Hotel Lokoja during a sensitisation programme to wrap up its 30 months activities , the Country Director represented by Mrs. Tasala Chibok, said the major focus of the organization were rural dwellers who comprised mainly the youths, women and children.

She said those who benefitted from the empowerment include 12,985 youths,4,230 women and 8,705 men scattered around three local government areas of the state while it has also sensitised about one third of the I’ve 1.8 millions youths in the state peaceful co existence through radio jingles, peace walks and capacity development programme.

READ ALSO: Al-Makura raises the alarm over child trafficking in Nasarawa

The group, it was learnt, also set up nine mini cottage industries including rice milling.

Cassava processing, bakery and block making factories to reduce poverty among the youths and women in the state.

The Country Director said the project was designed to systematically address the source of extreme restive violence playing out in Kogi State as a result of its numerous porous borders by digging deep into the fundamental causes of the type of violence in the state and begin to create workable community -driven solutions to prevent and address internal conflicts and general restiveness .

To this end, she said ActionAid has been able to forestall herders – farmers clashes which have claimed several lives and property and drastically reduced the level of crime rate in the state.

While saying the project will be extended to other communities in the next dispensation, she commended the state government for actively partnering with the organization.

The highlight of the programme was the award of excellence to Governor Yahaya Bello, his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, some outstanding cooperative societies and youth groups.