From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) has reelected Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje as the national chairman of the party.

The election of Omoaje was held at the elective convention of the party held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

The election witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also observed by security agencies and the media.

Others elected at the convention include the Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Yisah, National Financial Secretary, Prince (Dr) Awolola Awofala, national publicity secretary, comrade Olu Omotosho, National Youths Leader, Alhaji Wasiu Adeyemo, National Legal Adviser, Barr. Abiodun Rufai and the National Women Leader, Mrs Aisha Abdulahi among others.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Mr Oladele Sunday in his remarks said the party chose option A4 as a means of electing its leaders to show transparency.

He said the election was transparent and the most acceptable candidates emerged at the end of the process, adding that the process that produced all the leaders was free and fair.

In his acceptance speech, the national chairman of the party assured of efficient leadership, just as he promised to take the party to the promised land.

He said the party would continue to serve Nigerians and provide effective leadership that will take Nigeria to its land of promise.