From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) has petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee on the alleged unethical conducts of a lawyer who is also a former member of the party, Mr Kenneth Udeze.

In a petition filed by the National Chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje before the LPDC holding in Abuja, the party decried Udeze’s alleged illegal activities as a lawyer.

Also joined in the petition are Malachy Chinyeaka Nwaekpe, Sylvanus Uchendu, Peter Abang, Peters Ugwuoke and Jennifer Anderson-Achilike.

Omoaje who deposed to an affidavit to support his claim against Udeze, alleged that Uduze was in the habit and practice of filling suits with fictitious names.

It would be recalled that Udeze who was a former member of the AA had since been suspended and subsequently expelled from the party, having being found wanting of various offences.

The party had since 14th December 2022 petitioned the committee in order to investigate the allegations leveled against Udeze.

Having carefully looked into the allegations in the petition, the committee said it has found it worthy of being looked into and has subsequently served the parties involved in the petition for their responses against the allegations contained in the Petition.

The party had alleged Udeze of plot to perpetuate himself in office as the National Chairman of the party, hence his decision to file suits with different fictitious names in the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Some of the cases cited by the party where Udeze allegedly used fictitious names include FCT/HC/CV/2705/2019 involving Hon. Iliya Gambo versus Kenneth Udeze and FCT/HC/CV/174/2022 involving Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu versus Kenneth Udeze.

“It is the party’s position that there’s no human being bearing the name Hon Iliya Gambo and Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu,” he stated.

Omoaje added that “Kenneth Udeze used the same set of lawyers; Malachy Chinyeaka Nwaekpe, Sylvanus Uchendu, Peter Abang and Peters Ugwuoke in filling all his court processes and employed Jennifer Anderson to hold the brief of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) without being instructed by INEC.

“In order words, Udeze, Nwaekpe, Uchendu, Abang, Ugwuoke and Adanson-Achilike abused the process of court in order to cause confusion and unrest in the Action Alliance using their positions as lawyers,” he stressed.

Also, Omoaje cited various court cases where Udeze allegedly used fictitious names at the court and called for thorough investigations with a view sanctioning Udeze.