From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance Party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, has raised the alarm over an alleged threat to his life by some individuals suspected to be working for a member of the Federal House of Representatives.

Omoaje who declined to mention the lawmaker in person alleged that the fellow has mounted severe pressure on him to withdraw all charges filed against him at the Appeal Court.

He therefore called on security agencies in the Country to come to his aid and thwart the bad intentions of his political enemies.

He said he had received a series of calls from known and unknown personalities pleading that his party (Action Alliance) should withdraw the appeal filed against the ruling of the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Abia State.

To him, the threat may not be unconnected to the appeal filed by his party against the tribunal judgment as several individuals are already pleading for the withdrawal of the appeal.

The party had challenged the victory of Hon Kalu Benjamin Okezie representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and lost at the Elections Petition Tribunal the case that now stands before the Appeal Court challenging the tribunal verdict.

Before now, there had been insinuations that the three-member panel of the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Abia State dismissed the case instituted by the AA against Hon Okezie, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and members representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State on technical ground.

The Action Alliance had petitioned the tribunal following the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the name of the candidate submitted by the Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje led national executive of the party.

The AA had nominated the name of Hon Ifeanyi Chukwuka as its House of Representatives candidate for the House of Representatives before the last general elections.

To this end, both the party and the candidate approached the tribunal and the matter generated interest from various stakeholders from both within and outside the state.