From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Thursday ordered that the appeal of the Action Alliance (AA) against the judgment of the Osun State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal should be returned to the Tribunal for hearing.

The AA had challenged the ruling of the Osun State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal which dismissed 11 of its cases before it.

The party challenged the tribunal verdict at the Akure division of the Court of Appeal but the matter was later transferred to Abuja division of the court.

Delivering its ruling on Thursday, the court ordered that the matter be returned to Osun State for adjudication.

The three member panel of justices in their unanimous ruling held that the matter which was dismissed should be adjudicated by the tribunal.

The three Justices, Obande, E. O Williams and R. M. Abdullah upheld the ruling.

Recalled that the Action Alliance had challenged the results of the House of Assembly election held in 23 state constituencies of Osun State.

Besides, the party also challenged the results of the election of the Federal House of Representatives in the nine federal constituencies of the state and that of the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners of the said elections.