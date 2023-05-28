From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) has enjoined the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be fair, just and sincere in the way he runs his government.

The party in a congratulatory message signed by its national chairman, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje rejoiced with Tinubu and charged him to serve the nation with fear of God.

Also, the party urged Tinubu to ensure equitable share of dividends of democracy across the length and breath of the country and rule without political, tribal and ethnic affiliation.

Omoaje stated that the party has confidence in Tinubu’s competence to lead the country, saying that Tinubu should do everything possible to resolve the issues confronting the nation.

He advised Tinubu to take the bull by the horn and provide necessary solutions to the challenges confronting the country, especially insecurity, unemployment and poverty among others.

The AA National Chairman stressed the need for the new President to reorganize the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in such a way that only lawyers would be appointed as its chairman.

This, he said would reduce INEC’s impunity and flagrant disregard to rules and judgements of courts as being witnessed in the regime of the current chairman.

Besides, he admonished the new President to implement policies that will re-strenghten the unity of the country.

While assuring the new President of the party’s support and cooperation, the chairman urged Tinubu to be opened and embark an all inclusive government.

He enjoined Tinubu to appoint experienced persons to lead the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government for efficient service delivery.