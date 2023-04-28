By Christian Agadibe

If someone had told Chibie Olusama that he would play a lead character in the movie, Dark October, which depicts the infamous ‘Aluu Killing’ incident that claimed the lives of three undergraduates in 2012, he would never have believed it.

The fast rising actor was a secondary school student when the lynch mob incident happened. In fact, he never heard about it let alone witnessed it.

In this interview, however, Olusama opened up on how he secured a role in Dark October, as well as his relationship with popular blogger and influencer, Linda Ikeji, who produced the flick. Please enjoy it.

Tell us about yourself.

My name is Chibie Olusama. I am from Anambra State, Ihiala Local Government Area to be precise. I’m an actor and a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

How did you venture into acting?

I started with stage drama when I was 11 years old in my church in Lagos. I was acting for years on stage until I went on the big screen when I was 19. I’ve always wanted to be an actor, so I saw an opportunity for an audition and I took it; that was how I got my first movie role.

What was your first movie and how did you feel featuring in it?

My first movie was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. School was not in session then and I was looking for other things to do. My colleague asked me to go for an audition, which I did and I got called back. It was unbelievable. I never knew I’d get the call back. I just did the audition and I put my mind off it. It was very exciting because that was the very first time I was doing something like that.

What was the title of your first movie and which year was it produced?

It was in June 2020. I featured in an Iroko TV movie entitled, Elozonam. It was my first movie and I played Udeme, the best friend to the main character, Elozonam.

Would you say you gave it your best shot?

I didn’t. There were lots of corrections here and there because that was my first time on screen. I hadn’t mastered the positioning but with the help of the director, I was able to get a hangover, which didn’t come until like a year. Someone from the Elozonam set recommended me to another movie producer, Uchenna Mbunabo and I featured in Two Sides of Beauty alongside Tana Adelana.

Which movie would you say announce you to the public?

It was my second movie, Two Sides of Beauty. Elozonam didn’t come out until after a year. So, during the time of waiting for Elozonam, I featured in Two Sides of Beauty, which aired on African Magic Epic and Urban. That was when people started noticing me. I later moved on to other projects.

You featured in Linda Ikeji’s movie, Dark October, which depicts the infamous ‘Aluu Killing’…

Yes.

How old were you when the ‘Aluu Killing’ incident happened?

It happened in 2012 and I was very much younger. I was still in secondary school then.

How did you hear about the incident?

I never knew about the incident until I got the offer to act in Dark October.

How then did you perfect your character in the movie?

When I knew I was going to feature in the movie, I had to watch the video and read articles about the incident. Also, there are lots of blogs that carried the story. I read everything to get a picture of it. That’s how I built my own character in the movie.

What character did you play in the movie?

I played the character of the friend that narrated the story. He was supposed to be part of the people that got lynched, but something happened and he couldn’t go with them.

What do you love most about the character you played in the movie?

I loved the character I played because it depicts grace. It’s a lucky type of character. The fact that he was trying to convince them not to approach the matter that way, it showed he felt something was wrong. He didn’t want his friends to get involved in that. At the end, he found that his friends were killed and he had to be the one to pass the message and try to convince people not to get involve in jungle justice.

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, produced the movie. How was it working with her?

It was life changing for me. She’s someone I’ve always known that has achieved a lot in the media industry. I am privileged to be a part of her first movie project. I was really excited that she loved my role in the movie, and she was congratulating me and telling me that she was proud of what I did. It was indeed a life changing experience.

What did you learn from the story of the boys that were killed unjustly?

I learnt that jungle justice is not the way. Say no to jungle justice. Wait to hear from both sides. Don’t be so quick to judge. At the end of the day, those boys were innocent, but they were killed for an unjust cause. They were trying to get what was rightly theirs, but were accused of being criminals. People just jumped into conclusion and killed them. Say no to jungle justice!

How do you think you’ll get a break in the competitive movie industry?

I’m not in competition with anyone. I’m just here to do my thing. With hard work and dedication, I’m going to get to that particular spot.

How was your growing up?

I’ve always been an entertainer. I used to sing and dance, but anymore. I’d like to draw mostly but I wanted to really be an actor.

How many movies have you done to date?

I’ve done more than 20 movies. They include Dark October, Two Sides of Beauty, Elozonam, and Perpetual Love amongst others.

Which one would you say is your favourite out of all these movies?

My favourite movie is not out yet. It’s going to be something that will blow everyone’s mind. I’m not supposed to talk about it yet. I can’t wait for people to see it when it comes out. It’s going to be everywhere.

What’s your challenge at the moment in the industry?

My challenge is finding the right project. Also, it’s about knowing the auditions for greater movies because I’m currently in Enugu. Sometimes, I come across good auditions but they are mostly in Lagos. I would love to be part of that, because the ones I do here in Enugu are mostly online. I want to be able to attend auditions in Abuja or Lagos.

Why can’t you travel to Lagos or Abuja for those movies?

It was because of school activities, but now I’ve graduated.

Over the years, what has happened that will make you proud of yourself?

I’ve had someone walk up to me after an audition and say ‘I’m proud of you’. I feel there is envy in the industry. I believe when you’re in the industry, just do your thing. I’m a strong believer of ‘hard work speaks for you’.

What are you currently working on?

I’ve been on break. We recently had the premiere of Dark October. We had interviews and all of that; that was before the election. Now, the election is over, I have pending jobs. But I’m trying to rest my head, because mental health matters. I’ve got upcoming projects from April. I’ll be very busy.

Are you satisfied with the pay in the industry?

The pay depends on the production you’re working with. That’s why I talked about having to attend auditions on bigger projects. When you work on bigger projects, you get paid well. I’ve not really been in the industry for the pay. I just wanted to show people my craft. But I’d say I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen so far.

If given the role, would you act a homosexual?

I’ve not been asked to do any of those roles. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do such roles. I feel like I would decline.

Have you fallen in love with a fellow actor after shooting a romance movie?

I’ve never. That’s why I said I know why I’m there.

How do you cool off after interpreting a character?

Before I get into that character, I already know that ‘this is pure acting’. I’ve trained myself to the point where I can jump into the box of a character, and once the project is done, I move out, and it’s almost like nothing happened. Actors have that. You should be able to turn it on and off.