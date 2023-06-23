From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

No fewer than 200 communities and association leaders have been sensitized by the Gombe State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) on the project’s objectives and implementation status.

According to the Project Coordinator, Mr. Sani Adamu Jauro, the sensitization program was part of the agency’s plans for a successful implementation of the Federal College of Education Technical (FCET) Gombe, Railway line and Unguwa Uku gullies control project.

Speaking during the event Mr Jauro charged the participants to support his ACReSAL team to ensure the successful work execution of the projects.

Jauro explained that the essence of the sensitization was to enlighten the local leaders on the implementation status of the two gullies and the efforts being exerted by the state government through the ACReSAL Project for construction works.

He commended the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for releasing the needed N503 million counterpart contribution funds for the project. He said, “I commend the governor for showing concern over the plight of the people who are affected and threatened by the gullies”.

Jauro also lauded the ACReSAL World Bank Team which was led by Dr. Joy Agene Iganya, and the Federal Project Management Unit led by Mr. Abdulhamid Umar for providing technical support and assistance to the state.

“I urge other communities that are being threatened by gullies especially those that were selected for intervention under the Nigeria Erosion and Water Management Project (NEWMAP) to keep hope alive because help from the state government will soon come,” Jauro said.

Speaking on behalf of the FCET Gombe Mr Adamu Bodere thanked the ACReSAL Project for the impending gully work, expressing delight that the institution will be safe once the gully is controlled.

In his part, the Village Head of Malam Inna, Haruna Mohammed Bose called on the community leaders to support the ACReSAL Team and steer clear of fomenting trouble in the interest of the larger society.