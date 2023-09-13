From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has lamented that dwindling financial resources is hindering infrastructural and manpower development of the court.

She spoke in Tafa, Niger State, while declaring open a five-day workshop organised for staff of the court on Building Maintenance and Environmental Friendly Concept.

Justice Dongban-Mensem, who expressed the need for regular training and manpower development urged participants to take the training seriously in order to update their knowledge in the ever changing and evolving world.

While appropriating the importance of the built environment practitioners, the PCA said: “The importance of the built environment professionals cannot be over emphasised. Without you, we will be living outside in the open and exposed to all the dangers from the weather, from our co-habitants in the world- that is the wild animals. That is why this professionals are very very important.

“I charged you to take the training seriously. That is why we brought you to this serene environment so that you can concentrate.The resource persons are drawn from experienced professionals with vast experience in their different fields of study. I can assure you that what they will give you cannot be gotten from anywhere.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer of MAMVEN, Nanwor Mamven, disclosed that the idea and theme of the workshop was requested and obtained by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

He explained that the reason being the urgent need to develop and sustain a better maintenance culture for both public and private buildings in general and the court facilities and assets in particular.

Mamven further revealed that aim of the workshop is to equip participants with the requisite knowledge and skills to function effectively in an ever changing and evolving world.

He observed that modern trends based on environmentally friendly concepts were fast emerging and the need to keep abreast with these trends are essential for all professionals and stakeholders in the building and facility management industry.

For many years, the judiciary has suffered neglect, mostly because it is dependent on the executive for its funding despite constitutional provisions that guarantee financial autonomy to the judiciary. This has impacted negatively on the administration of justice and prompted senior lawyers to approach the courts in several cases to declare the law on the funding structure of the Judiciary. In all the cases, the courts have consistently affirmed the financial autonomy of the Judiciary.

In 2017, the National Assembly altered the Constitution to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary.

Regrettably, every year, the judiciary has to grapple with how to survive in the face of inadequate funds. No doubt, the judiciary remains critical to the survival of democracy. Among the three arms of government, the judiciary is the least funded.

While the executive and the legislature are able to negotiate better deals for themselves, the judiciary isn’t so lucky.