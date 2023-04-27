From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki was yesterday relocated to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for continuation of all election petition matters.

The directive was reportedly issued by the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Mensem.

Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla, announced development in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He said following the directive the election petition Tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki remained closed from Wednesday.

According to him, all processes relating to matters before the Tribunal will continue at Abuja.

He said: “The Honourable Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, President Court of Appeal – HPCA has through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja, directed the relocation of EPT sitting here to FCT Abuja”

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and general public is hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as at 26-04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceedings etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja.”

On reason for the decision to move the Tribunal to Abuja, Mr Henry said it was not within his powers to speak on the reasons.

He, however, noted that the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal and that of one other state was also affected.