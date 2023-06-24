— Appeal moves to S’Court

Contrary to false narratives that the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State on Friday ordered the rearrest of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, Governorship candidate in Akwa-Ibom state, Senator Bassey Albert, a certified true copy of the court judgment made available has revealed that the court didn’t make such an order.

Delivering judgment on the matter, a three man panel, led by Justice Raphael Agbo instead softened the punishment imposed on Senator Albert by giving him an option of a fine as an alternative penalty to the seven years of jail time imposed on him by the trial court.

Further softening the sentence imposed by the Federal High Court, the appellate court also ordered the Senator to make restitution of the sum of N240million to the Federal Government but that the restitution shall not be a prerequisite for his release from the correctional facility.

The judgment read: “Upon reading the record of Appeal herein transmitted on December 29, 2022, and briefs of argument filed and exchanged by both parties.

“And after hearing . E. Iheanacho Esq.;(Asst. Commander, EFCC) for the Respondent. Appellant being absent and unrepresented.

“It is hereby ordered : That pursuant to the power of this court under section 15 of the Court of Appeal Act, 2014 as amended, the plea of the appellant is hereby acceded.

“That the appellant is hereby sentenced to 7 years imprisonment on all counts of charge, with an option of fine to wit, one Million Naira fine on each of the counts of the charge.

“That the condemnation of the appellant to the restitution of 204million Naira or to remain in prison custody by the trial court maintained as issue six is resolved in favour of the appellant.

‘That consequently, the appeal succeeds only to the extent that his conviction stands, to serve the term of seven years with respect to each count of the charge with the terms of the sentence running at the same time, or to pay a fine of One million each on all the counts of the charge. –

‘That this appeal succeeds in part.”

It was reliably gathered that Senator Albert’s legal team immediately have proceeded to the Supreme Court after the Appeal Court judgement.