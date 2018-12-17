Adewale Sanyaolu

The story of Nigeria’s power sector has been that of movement without motion, leading to poor economic indices as represented by the continuous slide in the per capita income, gross domestic product rating and weak exchange rate.

Prior to the privatisation of the power sector on November 1, 2013, many thought that the entrance

of the new investors would bring about the much-desired improvement. But the situation of the sector has not recorded the much improvement for an economy regarded to be the largest in Africa.

According to statistics obtained from the website of Independent Energy Watch Initiative, average generation as at December 12, was 4,163.02MW as against available generation capability of 4,696.30MW.

According to worldometers.info, the Nigerian population is above 183 million and about 55 per cent of the population has no access to grid-connected electricity, while access to electricity in the rural areas is about 35 per cent and about 55 per cent in the urban areas.

It has been estimated that developing economies would need about 1,000MW per million people to meet their electricity demand. Invariably, Nigeria would require more than 160,000MW to achieve the desired electricity generation capacity.

Financial Nigeria, in a publication entitled, “Opportunities for Off-grid Solutions in the Nigerian Power Sector,” posited that Nigeria projects that by 2020 the country’s generation capacity would be in excess of 40GW (40,000MW), and the energy mix will constitute 69 per cent thermal generation, 17 per cent hydro, 10 per cent coal and about 4 per cent renewable energy.

The on-grid constraint

On-grid generation refers to a system of power generation evacuated through the national grid to off-takers, which may be the bulk trader (Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc) who, through vesting contracts, supplies the power to distribution companies (Discos) or directly to eligible customers, as may be declared by the Minister of Power.

Presently, the installed power generation capacity in Nigeria is 12,522MW out of which 10,592MW is gas-fired and 1,930MW is from hydro.

Most of the power received by Nigerian electricity consumers is on-grid power supplied by the discos. On-grid power generation has, over the years, had its constraints, some of which include unavailability of gas, weak transmission and liquidity issues.

The off-grid solution

Off-grid generation can be described as stand-alone power generation systems or mini-grids, which typically provide smaller communities (rural areas, industrial clusters or residential estates) with electricity through independent electricity distribution network systems.