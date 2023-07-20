From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Ogidi community in Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido has said that the late literary icon , Professor Chinua Achebe remains the pride and inspiration of the good people of Ogidi and entire Africa at large not just because he was able to render service to the entire world in literature with his works as a novelist, poet, teacher and social critic but also because he rendered unforgettable development service to Ogidi community with his creative instinct.

Igwe Onyido who spoke yesterday on the sidelines of the 10 year memorial church service being organized by Ogidi community in honor of Achebe at the weekend, noted that Ogidi will continue to celebrate the late literary icon because he was at the centre of development of Ogidi to the point that he served at one time as President General of Ogidi town union never minding his height as a global icon whose books are beings translated in over 50 languages round the world.

The Ezechuamagha explained “Yes, we are joining the rest of the world to celebrate Achebe ten years after his exit because his contributions are still very relevant to the entire universe. He remains a model and inspiration to all of us both old and the younger. At the age of 28 he wrote a book titled Things Fall Apart that shook the entire world. I am delighted to be the traditional ruler of the community where Achebe comes from. I was invited by a university in United States as guest in function being organized for Achebe by the university.

The Monarch however lamented that both the federal government of Nigeria and government of Southeast region are yet to consider it worthy enough to immortalize Achebe noting that Achebe as a social critic and defender of the oppressed ,rejected national honors award twice in protest to bad governance in Nigeria and marginalization of his people, yet his people are yet to immortalize him.

Corroborating the monarch, the National President of Ikenga Ogidi family Union , Nebeolisa Mbelu, a lawyer echoed that in 2013 President Goodluck Jonathan who was then the President of Nigeria made promise that the Federal government will immortalize Achebe but up till now that promise has not been fulfilled.