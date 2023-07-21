From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Former Special Adviser to the former President George Bush of United States of America on Science and Technology, High Chief (Engr) Emeka Ken Nwabueze (Ajie Okpala Ogidi) has said that late literary Icon, Professor Chinua Achebe remains Africa’s leading shinning light in the universe ten years after his exit because his works and legacies are much relevant as ever.

Nwabueze who spoke to newsmen yesterday on the ten years Memorial service in honor of Achebe being organized by Ogidi community in Anambra State noted that Achebe’s works as novelist, poet, social critic and reformer still stands him out.

Hear him “Achebe foresaw years ago that things have fallen apart like what is happening today in Nigeria. Almost everything he has written about in his books, from Things Fall Apart, Man of the People to There was a country is basically what we are experiencing today. The rape of our democracy. Disenfranchisement of the people. Greed of a few politicians at the expense of common man. It is “No longer at ease” for the elites. We are hiding in Abuja, and no one can comfortably travel to the North or East. Achebe was a man ahead of his time. Nigeria has not learned a single lesson from his utterances.

Asked if there are other people that have attained Achebe’s height, Nwabueze responded this: “His height has been matched by many. But the question is what has those that attained his height done with such glory?. Who has felt the impact of their greatness? That is where Achebe set himself apart. He was still pushing for a better Nigeria till his death despite being confined to wheelchair in the last years of his life. He refused to compromise like many who accepted personal glory at the expense of poor Nigerians.

On the fact that both the Federal government and State government were yet to immortalise Achebe ten years after his death, the former President Bush Adviser stressed “a prophet is without honours amongst his people. He is celebrated outside Nigeria by many world-class institutions. Princeton University, one of the Ivy League schools in the United States, has a week long activities set aside in his memory. Ogidi is celebrating him however we can”.

On the inspiration he would like the younger generation to draw from Achebe he said “Whatever gift God has given you, use it to impact the lives of others in a good way. His humility, zeal to improve, and elevate his country. When you are blessed, it is not for you to showcase your arrogance, it is for you to use it to serve and improve the life of your countrymen” he said.