From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the three arms of government to restore public confidence in the rule of law of the country.

ACF noted that average Nigerian had over the years lost hope in the rule of law, which according to the Forum was eroded in the country and became a norm.

In the Eid-el Kabir message to Muslims across the country which was signed by the ACF chairman, Chief Gabriel Aduku also called on Nigerians to cooperate in ensuring the restoration of public confidence in government.

“As Muslims across all walks of life celebrate the Eid-el Adha, ACF enjoins Nigerians to emulate the teachings and sacrifice therein, to pray for the Nation, pray for peace and unity as well as pray for Allah’s special intervention in the Country’s socio-economic wellbeing.

“ACF also enjoins the executive arm of government and the legislature as well as the judiciary to commit to restoring public confidence that has been eroded over time.

“The average Nigerian has almost lost hope due to unfortunate incidences and apparent neglect to rule of law that was becoming a norm in the country.

“A strong call, urging all citizens to as a matter of utmost importance put heads together to make restoration of public confidence in government.

“Arewa Consultative Forum ACF felicitates with Muslims as they celebrate the Eid-el Kabir,” the statement said.