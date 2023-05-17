From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has appointed a new chairman to lead it for the next three years.

He is Arch Gabriel Aduku, former Minister of State for Health in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

He took over the leadership of the Forum from Audu Ogbe whose tenure had come to an end.

Aduku hails from Kogi State and holds the traditional title of Amana Ogohi 1, Ata Igala of the Igala kingdom.

However, the current Secretary General of the ACF, Murtala Aliyu retains his position. He also holds the traditional title of Mutawallen Gombe.