As part of its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders, Accion Microfinance Bank has launched a secondary school debate under the title: ‘Bright Minds Initiative.’

The project seeks to offer a platform for young students to showcase their intellectual abilities, communication skills and critical analytical skills while expressing their views on relevant societal issues.

The maiden edition of the programme held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos State recently brought together representatives of four secondary schools; Winning Gate School, Fountain of the Lord Glory School, Prestige Private College and Mescoj School to compete on trending societal issues.

After rounds of the debate, Mescoj School emerged the champion, while Winning Gate School and Prestige Private College took the second and third place respectively.

All participants received cash rewards to support their education as well as a certificate of participation to recognize their efforts and dedication to the art of debate from the Bank.

In his remarks, the Chief Commercial Officer of Accion Microfinance Bank, Ndubisi Onuoha emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting educational initiatives that empower young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the modern world.

“We believe in quality education and in nurturing the intellectual capabilities of our youth, as they are the future leaders and change-makers of our society. The ‘Bright Minds Initiative’ is an embodiment of our commitment to empowering young minds and fostering a culture of critical thinking among the young in our communities,”Onuoha said.