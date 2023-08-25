Accion Microfinance Bank yesterday, hosted its first edition of ‘Leadership Thoughts Programme: A Mind-Shifting Session with TJ’ as part of its youth inclusion initiative and commitment to empowering and transforming lives,

The programme, an interactive mentoring session, was established to equip young and passionate entrepreneurs with invaluable insights into leadership skills, career growth, business strategies and development.

The event took place at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos with the theme ‘Your Leadership Journey Starts From Here’ and brought together youths from various sectors across the country.

Engaging the participants at the programme, the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Taiwo Joda, shared his wealth of knowledge on leadership, expertise, experiences while offering practical counsel on overcoming challenges in today’s evolving career and business landscape. Taiwo, who enlightened the participants on what leadership entails also, highlighted key habits every leader should embrace to attain excellence.

“Leadership is action and example and not a position or title, it requires continuous learning, unlearning and relearning, it is not always about being in the spotlight but being innovative and solving problems while reproducing yourself as a leader in others”.

Taiwo said an excellent leader must always be proactive, have followers, prioritize, communicate and synergise effectively.

In addition, he said, the event reveals the bank’s dedication to nurturing the potential of young talents and contributing to the growth and development of the business community.

The bank remains committed to organizing more such impactful sessions in the future, he concluded.

Head, Marketing Communications of the Bank, Adefisayo Akinsanya, spoke on the significance of building a leadership brand for one’s career pursuit and entrepreneurship.

Adefisayo said, “creating visibility for your leadership brand needs require that you define your values, remain consistent in reflecting your character and competence, showcase your expertise, network strategically and embrace the use of social media to increase your brand presence.