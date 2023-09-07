Nigeria’s prominent microfinance institution, Accion Microfinance Bank, yesterday, pledged to uphold its unwavering commitment to its core vision and mission of empowering and transforming lives and businesses.

This is as the bank has said that trough various progressive and impactful initiatives, partnerships with staunch commitment to responsible banking practices driven by a profound sense of purpose alongisde a relentless pursuit of financial inclusion, it has reached and impacted countless lives and businesses across Nigeria since its inception.

It listed one of the many businesses it has empowered as Kodo Ekeson Nigeria Enterprise.

In a statement, the back said, over the course of eight years, with steady financial empowerment and support from Accion Microfinance Bank, Kodo Ekeson Nigeria Enterprise which operated only two shop outlets and held ambitious aspirations for nationwide expansion has experienced phenomenal growth.

“Today, it proudly boasts over 16 outlets across the country, with the most recent addition being a newly commissioned store in Lagos,” the bank said.

Commissioning a new outlet recently in Lagos, the Chief Executive Office of Kodo Ekeson Nigeria Enterprise, Ekene Udeh, recalled how he started banking with Accion MfB in 2015 with a loan of N390,000 and today his business accesses up to N30 million.

He appreciated the bank’s for the strategic partnership that has boosted his business growth.

According to Ekene, not only has his business expanded and increased in revenue but it has equally created numerous job opportunities in communities it is located.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Accion Microfinance Bank,Taiwo Joda, emphasized that the success story underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial dreams and promoting economic development.

He said Accion Microfinance Bank remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses.

“The bank offers a comprehensive range of innovative and digitalised financial products and services tailored to facilitate growth and prosperity of businesses,” he said