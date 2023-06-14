From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) has lauded Governor Alex Otti, for the moves he has made so far to rebuild Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

ACCIMA president, Chief Jerry Kalu

made the commendation when the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Aba Rejuvenation, Mr. Uche Ukeje, who was on a familiarisation visit to the commercial city, paid him a courtesy visit.

Kalu recounted Otti’s campaign promise to create a special vehicle for the comprehensive development of Aba and thanked the Governor for keeping that promise early in his administration.

Kalu said making Aba work would be tantamount to making Abia state and the entire South East work.

Ukeje equally met with the executives of Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA).

At a meeting with the ALPADA leaders, he praised the resilience of the entrepreneurs, who he said had continued to base and grow their businesses in Aba in spite of infrastructural deficit and lack of support by previous administrations in the state.

He told the ALPADA leadership his visit was in keeping with Governor Otti’s promise to the good people of Aba to make the renewal and redevelopment of the city a top priority of his administration.

Ukeje informed them that the present government would not only address the current infrastructural shortfalls, but would create a Masterplan, to guide the development of the city for the next 30 years.

