From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Immediate past Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has been hospitalised, following injuries he sustained in an accident on his way to Abuja on Wednesday.

The State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the ex-Speaker is currently at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Onobun who is now a member of House of Representatives, Aziegbemi said, is not in critical condition as he spoke to him when he visited him in the hospital on Thursday.

“I can confirm to you that he had an accident on Wednesday and he had fracture in some parts of his body but he is responding and not in critical condition.

“When I visited him on Thursday, we spoke and he even told me how the incident happened. I wish him quick recovery so that he can get back on his feet and contribute to the development of his people like he has always done,” Aziegbemi added.

It was gathered that Onobun, representing Esan West, Esan Central and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, sustained multiple fractures when a vehicle he was travelling in fell into ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway.

He was said to be travelling from Benin to Abuja by road, after missing his flight when the accident happened.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors said he would make a full recovery.