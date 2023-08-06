•To reward 1000 customers with N135m

By Chinwendu Obienyi

In an effort aimed at transforming the lives of Nigerians as well as increase the savings culture across the country, Access Bank, recently, unveiled the 15th edition of its DiamondXtra initiative tagged XtraAwoof Season in Lagos.

This was even as the bank revealed that it will reward its customers with N135 million at the end of the edition which ends in December.

Speaking to Daily Sun at the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony, the Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Njideka Esomeju, DiamondXtra is one of the best things that has ever happened to banking in Nigeria, and has transformed the lives of Nigerians who have been patronising the special savings and reward scheme by the bank since 2008.

She noted that since the inception of the rewarding scheme, the bank has rewarded over 26,000 customers to the tune of N6.38 billion. According to her, the bank will reward over 1,000 lucky customers with a total sum of N135 million in the 15th edition.

Esomeju further added that the winners will emerge from different categories which will include; Loyalty rewards, Regional draws, Regional onsite draws, free digital marketing training and digital cluster draws.

Also speaking, the Regional Sales Director, Lagos Directorate Retail Bank South, Access Bank, Bolarinwa Animashaun, stated that the reason for the continuation of the reward scheme was borne out of the need for the bank to continue rewarding its customers for their loyalty.

Animashaun said, “This is real and it has been happening and we are happy that it has been happening. The fact that it happens is because of our dear customers who have been there through thick and thin. I know the economy is going through a lot. We are all going through a lot. But I think opportunities or initiatives like this gives us the reassurance that there is always positivity. The process has always been transparent and this is why we have been working with regulators from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission who monitor all the draws”.

To win in the DiamondXtra season 15, simply walk into any Access Bank branch close to you or dial *901*5#, follow the prompt and deposit a minimum of N5,000. The more multiples of N5000 you save, the more you stand a high chance of winning millions in the draws.