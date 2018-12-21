Over four thousand runners from 42 countries around the world have registered to participate in the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

This figure does not include over two hundred professional runners mostly from Asia, Europe, America, Kenya, Ethiopia and other East, Central and South African countries.

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Head of Communications and Media, Olukayode Thomas revealed that Americans are the highest number of foreigners that will be coming to Lagos for 2019 race slated for February 2, 2019.Japanese are a close second.

Other countries whose citizens have registered for the 2019 race include Holland, Germany, Israel, Poland, England, New Zealand, Canada, Egypt, Austria,Tunisia, Norway, Denmark and others.

Thomas is optimistic that the number will increase before the close of entries in January 2019.

In the first edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in 2016 about a hundred runners from fifteen countries participated, in 2017 there were over a thousand runners from 20 countries and the 2018 edition had over two thousand runners from 30 countries.

Bukola Olopade the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon consultant attributed the increase in the number of tourists coming to Lagos for the race to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s several initiatives and beautification of Lagos State since he was elected governor and has made the state tourist friendly.