From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr Betta Edu has implored candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to accept the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory President Bola Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, yesterday, Edu described the ruling as “triumph of truth over pernicious propaganda and a vindication of a man whom God has chosen to pull our country from the doldrums.”

She noted that the Tribunal’s affirmation of Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria was a revalidation of the love Nigerians have for him.

“Let me on behalf of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Congratulate Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his well-deserved election tribunal victory.

“As the then National Women Leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) I joined Mr President to campaign across the 36 states and Abuja and I know how Nigerians accepted his Renewed Hope Agenda. He will not fail Nigerians!

“Now that the Court had spoken overwhelmingly, the petitioners should join Mr. President to alleviate the Poverty and renew the hopes of millions of Nigerians which will help to reduce the Humanitarian crisis across the Country.”

She added: “This victory is a double victory as he marks 100 days of exceptional leadership to Nigeria.

“The victory is deserving, and proper. It reaffirms and re-validates the love Nigerians have for our dear president which they demonstrated in February with the overwhelming and popular mandate they bestowed on him.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to my brothers who lost at the polls and also at the tribunal to place love for the country above politics and sentiments and join hands with the president to build a greater country.

“We have no other country except Nigeria and we all, irrespective of party affiliation, religion, or tribe owe it a duty to make our country work”, the Minister said.