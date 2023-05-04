Honours outstanding members

By Henry Uche, Lagos

With the surging level of unemployment, debilitating underemployment and general economic retardation in Nigeria today, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has advocated the need for employers of labour including the government (federal and state) to deliberately invest heavily in human capital.

ACCA maintained that when people continuously invest money in human resources for growth and development, the multiplier effects are always huge and cut across every sphere of the national economy.

More so, they reiterated that there are professions and knowledge that are more superior among others that can give anyone a comparative advantage to stand out even in the midst of economic morass, and one of such professions is being a Certified Chartered Accountant.

ACCA made this affirmation in Lagos recently during its Recognition Event where it honoured some distinguished members as a way of spurring them and other members of the profession to serve humanity better using their unique knowledge.

In a welcome address, the Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard and Nigeria’s representative on ACCA’s International Assembly, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi, affirmed that while the Association celebrates the works its members do in Nigeria in promoting the profession, supporting communities, and in serving as a force for public good, it would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that ACCA members does everything possible to give their best.

According to her, ACCA would keep supporting works in the public sector of Nigeria, supporting capacity development and raising the professionalism of the finance function.

“We are so proud that our members in Nigeria embody ACCA’s commitment to the public sector as a power for good, as a place where people come together to get things done, and as a crucial element of economic activity which delivers services and infrastructure that are too important to leave to the private sector alone.

“ACCA knows that every healthy society needs a strong public sector alongside a vibrant private sector, working together to build a sustainable economy that works for everyone in society”

Adebisi stressed that while ACCA utilises every opportunity to celebrate the role of ACCA’s State of the profession in Africa report, it would ensure that it increases its pace in making vital contributions in strengthening cooperation with national professional bodies for the good of the profession and others across the continent.

The accounting and finance expert asserted that ACCA members are indispensable across sectors given their superior knowledge, thus she enjoined young people to consider being a member hence their services remains crucial.

“ACCA supports the employability of members. We are dedicated to ensuring that our members – through their qualification, training, experience, commitment to ethics, and their continuing professional development, are the best-equipped finance professionals in the world.

“Our aim is that when employers seek the best talent to grow their business, they are eager to recruit ACCA members first and foremost. Our latest employers’ survey suggests that we are on the right track with our aim, and that is great news for all of our members in three important ways:

“It proves that ACCA members are first in line for the best opportunities and jobs everywhere, it proves that your dedication, devotion and investment is well worth every ounce of the hard work that you have thrown into your work and it proves beyond doubt what we all know to be true – that ACCA is the greatest professional accountancy body in the world”

She added to ACCA as a global professional organization offers a wide range of benefits to its members. Some of the key benefits of having an ACCA membership include access to a wide range of resources and support, opportunities for professional development and career advancement, and recognition as a highly qualified and respected professional in the field of accounting and finance.

“We are developing more capable hands not just for ourselves but for Nigeria’s socio-economic growth, development and sustenance. We’re thinking ahead, innovating and evolving. We’re leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning and others tech tools to important on what we do” she asseverated.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service, Haruna Abdullahi, who admonished new members, fellows, milestone and global council members, charged them to remain focus on the global view as they progress in the profession.

Abdullahi who pledged to support them where and when necessary said it was a good thing that honour was given to whom it is due and to whom much is given more are expected therefrom.

“We came to support them. We not just preparing accountants in isolation but ACCA is preparing them for managerial and analytical accounting for the advancement of humanity” he posited.

Pix. Members of ACCA and other professionals at the event.