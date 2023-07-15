•Targets additional 1,000 youths

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) promoter, Innoson Kiara Academy ( IKA ) said it has successfully trained 1,200 youths in auto diagnosis and maintenance in the five South East states of the country.

The training which took place in two batches, in 25 Auto diagnostics and Auto maintenance workshops in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states will in the next batch be targeting 1,000 apprentices to bring the total number of those trained to 2,200 by 2024.

This was disclosed by the IKA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Endi Ezengwa during the issuing of certificates at the formal graduation ceremony for the already trained apprentices at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Ezengwa who is also the Initiator and Coordinator of the Abia State Education – For – Employment ( E4E ) programme, said despite the current challenges in the south east region, they were still optimistic of achieving their set goal of training additional 1,000 youths to bring the total trained to 2,200 over a three year period by 2024.

“The structure being laid during this project will ensure the sustainability and further development of this needed sector skills area across the country”.

Chairman of Innoson Company, Chief Innocent Chukwuma , informed the graduates that the Certificates they earned qualified them for employment worldwide, hence they were well trained and are being sought after.

“With the training of these apprentices on Auto Diagnosis and Auto Maintenance, to become professionals, it has made their services more readily available and accessible in Nigeria especially in the south east region”.

The IKA Training Manager, Ifeanyi Joseph Okeke commended the determination of the trainees to learn and graduate within the time frame.

Also, the spokesman of NATA, Uchedike James, stated that the trainings have benefited many NATA members such that more members want to be trained.

A female graduate, Jacinta Ejianya of Ebonyi state who trained in Auto Mechanic, speaking on behalf of other graduates, said they would return to their stations fulfilled that they have been trained, certified and certificated to practice any where in the world.

“We will therefore appreciate being empowered to facilitate the setting up our own Workshops”.

Some notable persons and groups that were in attendance included Senior NATA members, the Executive Secretary of NABTEB, represented by Mr Daniel Onwoamaka.

Onwoamaka commended Innoson Kiara Academy for empowering youths with various viable skills and urged the graduates to make the best use of the skills they acquired and develop themselves.

Others in attendance were royal fathers, including, Obi Benneth Okafor of Umudim Nnewi and his Nnewichi counterpart Obi George A. Onyekaba and the President General of Nnewichi, Hon Sorge Egbu who jointly commended the Innoson Company, IKA and the graduated for the success of the training programe and prayed for it’s sustainability.

The Training Project, jointly supported by the DEG/DEVELOPPPP.DE and Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (Innoson) is being effected in partnership with BOSCH, a German equipment manufacturer, and supported by Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) members in the five South eastern states of Nigeria and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examined and issued Certificates to the graduates.