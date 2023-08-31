…As Taraba pledges to train 5,000 on various skills

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal government has advised Nigerian youths to start prioritizing skills acquisition, stating that academic qualifications were no longer a guarantee to gainful employment.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong stated this when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Taraba State government for the Operationalisation of the Skill and Vocational Training Centre located in Ibi, Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja, Lalong said the signing of the MoU was Lalong stated that the agreement’s signing was a part of the current administration’s efforts to increase employment and combat poverty in the nation

The minister applauded the Taraba State government for the bold step and urged other states to do the same.

He further reiterated the President Bola Ahmed-led administration’s commitment to taking the youth out of the streets.

According to him, “There is nothing as important as skills acquisition because it is capable of making you not just self-sufficient, but also an employer of labour.

Lalong noted that: “That is why the first thing that came to me, when I came into office, was signing of your memorandum. This is the beginning of good things to come in the administration of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, while I congratulate you, I also urge other states to emulate what you are doing. And when you go back to start on this program, we will continue to also watch and anytime you need our support, we are available to help you improve, because we want to take our youths off the streets.”

On his part, Taraba state Commissioner for Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. James Philips, who signed the document on behalf of the state government, the state targeted to train at least 5,000 skilled youths and women at the centre in the next three years.

Philips said skills training was key in job creation and poverty reduction especially in Taraba State.

According to him, “We have put in place proactive measures and effective monitoring and Evaluation mechanisms to ensure the smooth running of the centre: our target is to train at least Five Thousand (5000) Skilled youths & Women in the Centre in the next three years.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, She said that the joint initiative on skill training with the Taraba state government was in line with the new goal of the Tinubu-led administration to push initiatives that would keep the nation’s young people off the streets.

“This is one of our key missions, to create employment opportunities for our teaming youths and Nigerians and I will enjoin other states to join hands with the federal government to achieve this goal,” she said.