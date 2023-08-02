From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Managing Director of Softnet Technology Academy, Chukwuma Patrick, has reiterated the importance of rewards of academic excellence, which he said would encourage students to study harder.

Patrick stated this at the graduation ceremony and prize-giving day of the 2022/2023 academic session, recently in Abuja.

He encouraged parents to strive to give their children quality education, for a better future.

Chairman of the Day James Uwota encouraged the graduands to remain steadfast in their quest to achieve greatness.

Uwota charged both award recipients and non-recipients to see the sky as their starting point.

Also, the school principal, Awodi P.I. in her welcome address said that awards were give to boost the behaviour and ignite healthy competitions among students to attain outstanding academic success.

Major highlights of the event were presentations of spoken words /speech by the graduating classes, debate on the pros and cons of science and technology in contemporary society.

The awardees in graduating classes include: Chukwuma Mirabel A, Yusuf Naomi and Egbodo Atarah in nursery two, Egbodo Olije Divine in year 5, Obanla David and Micheal Precious in JSS 3.