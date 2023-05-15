By Lukman Olabiyi

The Chief Executive Officer of Abutex Food Equipment Abuchi Vincent Iloanya has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey for setting a new Guinness World Record.

Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, recently embarked on a mission to break for longest cooking time by an individual.

Bassey embarked on the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4pm and has now surpassed the current Guinness World Record holder.

Bassey had won the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021, pocketing a grand prize of $5000.

Abutex in his congratulatory message, said: “Congratulations to you my paddy paddy, on your incredible success. I saw you work so hard every day to achieve this accomplishment, I am so thrilled you reached your goal Hilda.

“Your perseverance is an inspiration to everyone you meet, and you earned all the commendations and rewards coming your way.”

This is an no doubt, an incredible milestone and you deserve the spotlight to celebrate the moment. Cheers to you for a job well done the latest Guinness World Record holder.