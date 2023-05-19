From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Julius Abure and the three other suspended officials of the Labour Party (LP) yesterday, returned to the party’s secretariat in Abuja to assume their various posts.

Abure told journalists that the party had appealed the FCT High Court’s decision to suspend him, the party’s secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, and two others from serving as the party’s national officials. As a result, the FCT High Court no longer has jurisdiction over the case.

Abure also denied allegations by the Apapa Lamidi-led faction that he collected N500 million to endorse Godswill Akpabio for Senate president.

He also debunked allegations that he mobilised persons to attack Lamidi and his team at the Presidential Ellection Tribunal on Wednesday, stating that it was solely the handiwork of Nigerians who were unhappy about his (Lamidi) actions against LP.