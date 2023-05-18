…Also denies attack on Lamidi

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Julius Abure and the three other suspended officials of the Labour Party (LP) on Thursday, returned to the party’s Secretariat in Abuja to assume their various posts.

At a press conference for journalists held at the secretariat, Abure informed the media that the party had appealed the FCT High Court’s decision to suspend him, the party’s secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, and two other individuals from serving as the party’s national officials. As a result, the FCT High Court no longer has jurisdiction over the case.

Abure also denied allegations by the Apapa Lamidi-led faction of the party that he collected 500 million Naira to endorse Godswill Akpabio for Senate President.

He further debunked allegations that he mobilsed people to attack attack Lamidi and team at the Presidential Ellection Tribunal on Wednesday, stating that it was solely the handiwork of Nigerians who were unhappy about his (Lamidi) actions against LP.

According to the LP Chairman, “A cursory look at the originating summons which is pending before the High Court of the FCT, Apapa and his cohorts asking that court upon granting their reliefs in the final judgement to direct the NEC to appoint interim National officers for the party.

Out of desperation they are not patient enough to wait for the outcome of the final judgment but employed self-help and appoint themselves as National Officers of the Party.

“However, our objection to the court jurisdiction was overruled by Justice J. Muazu of FCT High Court on the 12th of May. On the same day, we filled a Notice of Appeal. Then on Wednesday 17th May, the Appeal was entered at the Court of Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/559/2023. Also we have filled our Appellant Brief of Argument which has been served on the trail courts.

“By necessary implication the FCT High Court in Maitama ceases to have jurisdiction over the matter. The matter is now on the course list of the Court of Appeal. So, what the High Court judge is expected to do is to adjourn the matter sine-die.

It is worthy of note that in 2021 in Suleiman V. APC reported in NWLR (2023) 5 NWLR 211-416 Supreme Court same Justice Muazu wrongly assumed jurisdiction. His decision jettison by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme. This report was communicated but surprisingly he went ahead to assume jurisdiction.

“However, having appealed and file a motion for stay which has been served on the judge, I and my colleagues have now fully assumed our constitutional responsibilities as National Officers of the Party

Responding to the bribe allegation, he said: “An opposition political party says it is coming to visit you, it is that you listen to what they are coming to say. And so we obliged them the opportunity to solicit our support but we made it abundantly clear that the responsibility to appoint Senate President is that of the legislature.and I want to make it very clear that no money was given.

At a separate press conference in Abuja, the expelled former publicity secretary of the LP, Mr. Aboyomi Arabambi, accused the Abure-led LP of mingling with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and accepting 500 million Naira to promote Akpabio’s bid for the Senate presidency.

He added that Abure’s refusal to submit the party’s member list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the deadline had put the party in danger of losing the governorship and the senatorial seats it had won in the states of Abia and Kano.

Arabambi also said he and his colleagues have been receiving threats to life if the ever visited the tribunal again.

He further accused Abure and the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi of denying them access to the bank account for the party’s campaign funds and even changing the account without their consent.

“What is Abure doing with Akpabio. These are the people they took to court claiming they heh have a stolen mandate. They are playing on the intelligence of Nigerians. Obi will not see now that they are working against the party because all of them will share in the money they collected.

“We may lose the only Governor we have, which is in Abia and also our positions in Kano because Abure failed to submit the register in line with the electoral act.

“We have been receiving threat to life, warning us to stay away from the the tribunal. You saw what happened there yesterday. But we will go there whatever they want to do to us they should do.” He said.