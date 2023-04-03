From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) leader in Edo State has denied that Julius Abure, the party’s national chairman, has been suspended by the state’s Ward 3 Esan North Senatorial Zone.

As a delegation from the constituency stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday, Ogbaloi addressed the media and stated that it is against the LP constitution for any group to suspend the national chairman who is a result of a national convention.

He clarified that according to LP’s constitution, no state, local government nor ward has the power to convene anywhere to suspend a national chairman who is a product of a national convention.

According to Ogbaloi, “For once, they are not part of the party, they are not at the ward, they are not at the local government and they are not recognised at the state level.

“Those who did it don’t even understand the message they were asked to deliver.

“It may be possible in other political parties but not in the Labour Party. So whatever they have done has no effect on the leadership of the party.

“So we are saying that Barr Julius Abure remains the national chairman of our party and we have since passed a vote of confidence on him and he shall take this party forward.

“No reasonable person will come and be talking about the suspension of a chairman who had delivered on the election that we just have concluded”.

Similarly, Thompson Ehiguese, the Ward 3 Chairman, stressed that those who suspended Abure are not members of the party.

He said: “I am the ward chairman. We heard that there are some persons impersonating to be the ward chairmen and ward executives of ward 3 Esan North Senatorial Zone. I am the chairman of ward 3 in my local government and with me here is my secretary.

“We are here to dismiss the information about the suspension that is not correct. Ward 3, Uromi where the national chairman came from. I am his ward chairman.

“The truth of the matter is that those who claimed to have suspended the national chairman are not members of the party.

“Their names are not in our party register. They are not even from Esan and they are not from ward six. We are taking major action against them. They are impersonators and they will be arrested”.

Also speaking, Patrick Obed, the Local Government Chairman for Esan East, Uromi said: “We are here to pay solidarity visit on the National chairman comrade Julius Abure along with other LG chairmen from Edo State

“The recent suspension describes it as a rumour and as a rift. The reason is that he is the national chairman and at the Local Government level we have not suspended him at the ward level and at the senatorial level, we have not suspended him.

“He has been good to us, he has been working assiduously to move the party forward and I believe those claiming to be members of the party who suspended him, I don’t know them facially they are carrying a black rumour which is a dent on our party.

I believe they are members of the opposition party, they are impostors to members of our party. They may be sponsored by the opposition.”