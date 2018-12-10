NAN

All is now set for Cycling FCT 2019 that will further create cycling infrastructure platforms, entrench cycling as a culture, a way of life that will change lifestyle and improve health in Nigeria, the organsers said on Monday.

The Chairman, Cycling LifeScope, Soji Adeleye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the event was a sister programme to the last Cycling Lagos.

He said that the the competition would be held in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transport and the Abuja Federal Capital Territory Authority as the second leg of Cycling LifeScope Ltd.

“The Cycling Lagos debuted in Lagos in 2018 is conceived to become one of biggest sports, tourism and entertainment events in Nigeria and the entire Africa continent which has given birth to others.

“The Cycling FCT is also an event that will traverse an engaging two months of activities from January for all category in Abuja and envions.

“Activities for the event will be a high profile cycling bazaar that will consist of the main event that will hold on Jan. 27, 2019.

“It will be followed by an Awards Gala Night at the Hospitality Partners Hotel on Jan. 28, 2019,” he said.

Adeleye said that the race would be preceded by three municipal location races for all comers which would serve the dual purpose of bringing cycling to the mainstream.

“The race will serve as qualifiers and practice runs for those competing in the main event on Sunday.

“The main event will offer very attractive prizes and there will be a classic road race of 180km (male) and 95km (female) on the Abuja Municipal circular highway.

“It will start and finish at the Parade Ground, FCT, Abuja” he said.

Mr Adeleye added that the idea of the competition was to take cycling to the heart of the government and for people to help advance the advocacy of cycling.

“With Cycling Lagos, most of corporate Nigeria has signed up to the theme and embraced the principles of healthy, sustainable and active lifestyle to their workers and those in their immediate environment.

“Abuja with its relatively modern and open dual carriage ways offers a particularly inspirational and unparalleled cycling route for cyclists and what should become an annual international cycling Mecca.

“In recognition of the contributions of cycling to the Sustainable Development Goals, concerted effort is being made across the globe to promote its social, economic and environmental benefits.

“Cycling FCT will provide an amazing opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of the host city through the event,” he said.