From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja, has scheduled September 26 for the arraignment of three Nigerians charged for alleged forgery of titled documents including the Power of Attorney with fraudulent intention of converting the property belonging to Nexume Nigeria Limited.

The defendants in the charge with No: FHC/HC/BW/CR/ and filed by the Commissioner of Police(COP) are Samuel Udo-Imeh; Ifeanyi Abaekwueme; Bob Chiedozie and Earth Conscience Limited.

Justice Samirah Umar Bature of the Maitama division of the court fixed the new date following the absence of the defendants in on Thursday court for arraignment.

Although the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa informed the court that all the defendants were duly served with hearing notices, they were not present in court.

But the defence counsel, Desmond Yamah was quick to respond that his clients were intercepted by police officers from the office of the Inspector General of Police, while on their way to court.

This explanation did not go down well with the prosecution counsel, also a serving police officer, who alleged that it was a ploy by the defendants to frustrate the case.

Musa told the court that as a serving police officer, he would have been briefed about such a development.

In any case, the absence of the defendants stalled the proceeding that was watched by A.T Kohol, a senior lawyer, on behalf of the nominal complainant.

It was consequently adjourned to September 26, 2023, for the arraignment.

The defendants who were charged with conspiracy, forgery and dishonesty were alleged to have sometimes between the month of January 2015 and December 2022 at the FCT, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the court conspire amongst themselves to commit an offence to wit: forgery and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97(1) of the Penal Code Law.

They were charged in count two for committing forgery with intent to convert the property of Nexume Nigeria Ltd, by fraudulently signing the signature of Mr Olusegun Sanni, on a document titled: Memorandum of Understanding with respect to plot No: 54 DO6 situate at Karsana West, FCT, Abuja, with intention of causing it to be believed that he signed the document when they knew same was false.

That the defendants committed an offence to convert the property of Nexume Nigeria Ltd by forging the signature of Mr Olusegun Sanni on the document titled: Irrevocable Power of Attorney with respect to the said property, with the intention of causing it to be believed that he signed the document when they knew same was false.

The prosecution further accused the defendants of forging the signature of Olusegun Sanni on a document titled:” Board of Resolution of Nexume Ltd adopted on February 20th 2015, appointing Messers Earth Conscience Ltd as its lawful Attorney with the intention of causing it to be believed that he signed the document when they knew same to be false.

That they committed an offence of forgery by dishonestly issuing an Eco Bank cheque with No: 75651801 in the sum of N500m on behalf of Nexume Ltd and in favour of Conscience Ltd, so as to cause Nexume Ltd loss of property.

The alleged offences are contrary to sections 362 (a) and punishable under section.