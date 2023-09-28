From Idu Jude Abuja

Dana Air Pilots Captain Abiodun Lawal and First Officer Toluwase Oluwani have been commended for landing safely after a battle with bad weather in Abuja for hours before landing safely.

The captain of the Dana Air flight 9J355 from Lagos to Abuja with over 140 passengers on approach had to initiate a go-around which is a safety procedure when the conditions for landing become difficult.

In a trending video, the visibly elated passengers were seen taking pictures with the captain and his first officer, commending them for high safety consciousness and for reassuring the passengers constantly through the duration of the go-around.

According to Captain Abiodun Lawal “Upon approaching the Abuja runway, the visibility was poor due to bad weather and We had to initiate a go-around”.

Technically, in aviation procedure, go-around is a fundamental safety procedure in ensuring that the conditions on the runway, approach and aircraft are conducive enough for landing.

“At Dana Air, it is our commitment to fly our guests safely and comfortably and the safety of our passengers and crew will continue to be a top priority for us and we will continue to fly in accordance with global safety standards.”

It will be recalled that Dana Air recently recruited and trained over 20 Nigerian pilots reassuring the flying public of it’s high safety standards, commitment to human capacity development and growth of the industry

The airline operates a mixed fleet of 7 Boeing aircraft with daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.