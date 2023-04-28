…Kenya, Ugwnda, Ethiopia, Bahrain storm Abuja for race

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than 32 foreign elite and 200 local athletes will tomorrow jotle for $55,000, $110,00 and N3 million price money for Abuja International marathon billed for this weekend Saturday.

Abuja will be a carnival of sort and beehive of activities this weekend, as the highly anticipated first ever Abuja international Marathon officially kicks-off in the nations capital.

According to the organisers elite athletes from different countries across the globe like Kenya, Ugwnda, Ethiopia, Bahrain among other countries have already stormed Abuja for race to slog it out for the tempting $110,000 for the male and $55,000 in the female category respectively.

Briefing Sports writers on Friday in Abuja, they said the race will be in three categories, 5km Student Race, 10 km Family Run and the 42.195 full marathon.

Promising on their readiness to make it a memorable event, the Race Director, Olukayode Thomas, assured that they are well prepared to have a good race.

He equally highlighted the marathon route, explaining that the full marathon, which is the 42 kilometers race event, will commence by 6:00am at City Gate while Eagles square will be the termination point.

“The Student/Children 5km race will start 6:15am from Zone 4 bridge/Sani Abacha bridge and end at Eagles Square. The 10km family fun race starts at Wuye bridge and terminate at Eagles Square,” he said.

Similarly, the Director of Sports, FCT Lukas Istifanus, who represented the FCT Administration, promised that the race will be unique and one of it’s kind, even as he assured that the nations capital is ready to host the Abuja event Nigerians will be proud of.

“Being the first time the FCT will be staging such a globally recognized event, all hands must be on deck for the success of the program. I want to assure you that, we are going to have a lot pleasant moment In Abuja,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the runners and citizen, Mrs Joyce Bozimo, said the marathon is an enduring race, which is more like a journey of life that need endurance before making something tangible out of it.

“Marathon race is beyond religion and any political party affiliation. Why marathon gives a very good health, as it also promotes peaceful co-existence as well as tourism and a lot of other benefits which is the rationale behind the Marathon race in FCT,” he said.

Climax of the event will be when Reekado Banks, a popular musical artist will be performing live to thrill fans at the Abuja International Marathon’s Finish line at the Eagle Square car park.