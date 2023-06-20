From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, on Tuesday, took delivery of medical consignment donated by a religious organization, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The donated items are three modern haemodialysis machines, three electric dialysis chairs, two patient monitors, two infusion pumps, three syringe pumps and two infant incubators.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Olufunsho Adebiyi, who spoke at the presentation of the medical items, at the FMC Jabi, Abuja, appreciated the church for the kind gesture, describing it as a major boost to the treatment of kidney cases and other related ailments in the hospital.

He expressed conviction that the donated medical equipment would go a long a way in preserving and elongating the lives of patients who are suffering from kidney and infant-related conditions.

He said: “With these new additions, the hospital will be able to treat more renal patients timely and also more infants will benefit from the incubator care. I am aware of the effort to establish a renal transplant centre within the clinical services extension complex currently under construction which will have 25 haemodialysis units and a twin theatre suite for renal transplantation.

“By then, the standard of treatment that is available to any Nigerian with kidney condition shall be topnotch as the medical centre is already a hub for open-heart surgeries, laser operations and spine surgeries among the public-owned health institutions in the commonwealth nations.”

He implore the hospital management to ensure adequate maintenance of the lifesaving machines since the approach will be cheaper than procuring new ones.

Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Sa’ad Ahmed, in his remarks, the health facility has been longing for such intervention, appreciating the church for the kind gesture.

He said: “In 2021, the first dialysis machine was installed with the necessary manpower put in place. A few months later, a second one was added, but these were not anywhere close to the demand for renal dialysis in the hospital. No wonder that the news of this donation was received with great excitement and jubilation.

“Undoubtedly, this will go a long way serving many of our patients with dialysis and paediatrics needs.”

The Church’s President for Africa West Area, Elder Gifford Nielsen, in his speech, said the donation was a routine to them, as the church was commitment to improving the living standard of the less privileged persons in the society.

He appreciated the efforts and commitment of the health workers who are dedicated to providing quality health care services to the people despite the limitations.

He said the donation was part of strengthening family conference, as well as the desire of the church to assist in providing health care for less privileged people in the society who would not afford the cost of certain health care services in the hospital.

He appealed to the management of the hospital to ensure the facilities are maintained so that many people can benefit from the kind gesture. “We would like to return here in few years and be happy to see that the equipment have been helpful to the people.”