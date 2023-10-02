Advocate empowerment opportunities for pastors

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President and Founder of World Royal City Church, Abuja, Pastor Effa Emmanuel, has advocated periodic empowerment opportunities for pastors and other men of God working in the vineyard of God.

Pastor Effa said that such opportunities are necessary to enable the pastors to sharpen their evangelical tools/skills, and appreciate and also prepare them, spiritually and physically, for more pastoral activities.

Speaking at a birthday event organized in his honour in Abuja, at the weekend, Pastor Effa, said his Ministry is committed to any cause that would better the fortunes of the men of God, who often sacrifice everything including personal and family time to ensure that people are fed with the Word of Life and also taken care of.

He said: “It’s my birthday and graduation of our Bible school students. We also used the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate our Pastors. We have a platform of Pastors Support Network that has over 1000 registered pastors. Under this umbrella, we bring these pastors together, periodically, educate and enlighten them on several issues and developments that would enhance their pastoral work.

“In addition to that, we also provide food and non-food items as well as financial and logistics aids to those that need them. But in all, the objective is to promote the general welfare of their lives better.

“The fact that a pastor is not ‘well known or unpopular’ because he’s not on television or radio does not mean that he doesn’t have a word or message from God. Obviously, he has but just doesn’t have the means of making that message to reach more people using the instrumentality of the media.”

He appealed to every other pastor that has the financial and logistics means, to replicate such kind gesture so that more men of God can be empowered, financially and otherwise.

He, however, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary and solicited their continued support to the government to ensure the country gets better.

He said: “Many may not see the reason to celebrate but the fact that we are still a nation is worth the celebration. Undoubtedly, there’s economic hardship in the country because of fuel subsidy removal that led to a high cost of living, but that is the sacrifice that we have to make for our country to be better.”

He, however, appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) ahead of next week’s nationwide strike to apply wisdom in such action so the country and its economy don’t suffer more devastation.

He said: “Unarguably, NLC is doing what it ought to do because they are the representative of the labour masses. They are like the conscience of the nation. They send our voices to the government on how things have gone bad in the country.

“So, their actions are often an expression of the grievances of the working populace and I am in support of that. However, it should be done in such a way that doesn’t hinder the economic growth and progress that they are trying to protect. So, it should be done wisely and in order.”