Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has promised athletes representing the state at this year’s National Sports Festival the sum of N1 million for every gold medal won at the events holding in Abuja from Thursday, December 6.

Team Delta is the defending champion of the annual sporting competition.

Okowa made the promise in Asaba while address the state contingent shortly before their departure for Abuja.

He said: “You have worked very hard in the last three weeks, it is time to harvest the medals. You are Team Delta, remember that there is no team that will be like Team Delta, and I believe your coaches have been doing very well.

“For every gold, you will get N1 million. So, if you are not prepared for gold, work harder to get gold. For every silver medallist N500,000 while every Bronze medallist will get N250, 000.

“We are the defending champion and the hands of God will bring back this trophy because, you are going to Abuja in the name of God and as you go forth, the Lord will not disappoint you, you must first believe in Him and I expect you, knowing that you are the defending champion to return victorious. Be prayerful and confident.”

Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Tonobok Okowa who presented the team to the governor, said Team Delta is ready to successfully defend the trophy.

“We are the defending champion and by the grace of God, we will bring it back. We are prepared, the team have been in camp for the past three weeks, we have world champions among us and we are going to Abuja 2018 not only as champions but, to come back as champions,” he vowed.