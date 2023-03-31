From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has been reappointed for another four-year term by the President of the Senate and Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, Ahmad Lawan, in consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Alternate Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement released on Friday in Abuja by the Deputy Director of Information/Communication and Protocol at NILDS, Mrs. Joke Akinsanmi.

The reappointment of Prof. Sulaiman will take effect from May 28, 2023, and the President of the Senate has congratulated him while urging him to continue working towards achieving the core objectives of the Institute as outlined in sections 2-3 of the Institute’s Act (as amended).