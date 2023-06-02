From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Lawal Dare, Gamji Gusau has congratulated Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chairman of Abaji Area Council ,Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on his selection as the newly elected Interim Management Committee National Chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria(ALGON).

According to the Governor, the local government as the third tier of government in any clime across the world requires a focused and ingenious individuals to steer its affairs to be able to achieve the desired goals on delivery of dividends of democracy at the grassroots level.

” But in our clime,part of the main challenges facing local government affairs in some quarters today is certainly lack of capacity and ability on side of most elected Council Chairmen to create and generate sustainable sources of revenue for development as well as overdependence on FAAC”.He noted .

The new Zamfara State Governor, Dr Lawal Dare , Gamji Gusau, who disclosed this in a congratulatory Message personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja said the emergence of Abubakar Abdullahi as the new leader of ALGON in Nigeria is a clear evidence of new dawn for a visionary and purposely leadership that will help carve a niche for progress and development the Association.

He, however, advised the new ALGON National Chairman to work closely with the federal and state governments in order to ensure smooth and cordial relationship that will engender growth , development and avenues for revenue and wealth creation .

While stating that the independence of the Local Government is important for revenue generation and control, he advised LG chairmen across the 36 states of the federation and FCT,Abuja to look inward and avoid over dependence on monthly allocation from federal government.

“As a Governor, I am are ready to give all necessary support needed to make our local government areas in Zamfara to be more viable and business driven is achieved with shortest period.

Governor Dare further pointed out,”The essence of creating local governments as third tier of government is to bring government closer to the people at the grassroots and this is sacrosanct”.

Meanwhile ,he enjoined all the members of ALGON to support Abdullahi while his tenure lasts .