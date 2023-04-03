From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Mr Abubakar Lawal has officially assumed duty as the new Commissioner of Police for Kebbi State following the retirement of former Commissioner Mr Ahmed Kontagora.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “CP Abubakar Lawal fdc assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police of Kebbi State Command.

“CP Abubakar was born on the 20th August, 1965, at Daura LGA of Katsina State. After completing mandatory Primary and Secondary School Education, he attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on the 3rd March, 1990 and trained at the famous Police Academy Annex Kaduna. He has served in different State Commands, Zonal Commands, Formations and the Force Headquarters Abuja.

“He held several positions, some of which include; Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command; Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Several Divisions in Borno and Kano State Commands; Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Port CID, Apapa Lagos; Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of South-West Border Patrol, Badagry, Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Police Cooperative Society, Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Zone 2, Zonal Command, Lagos ; Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Administration, Zone 7, Zonal Command Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Oyo State Command; Commissioner of Police Kano State Command Kano State Police Command; Prior to his posting as CP Kebbi, and he was the Commissioner of Police, Finance and Admin, FCID Annex Lagos.

The PPRO added that the new CP “also attended many professional and leadership Courses, Seminars and Workshops both within and outside the Country, some of which include; Combat Operations Course, at Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training College, Gwoza Camp, Gwoza, Borno State; Junior Command, Intermediate as well as Tactical Leadership Command Courses at Police Staff College Jos; He is also a graduate and fellow of Nigeria Defense College, Abuja, having successfully conferred the fellowship award (fdc).

“He is happily married and blessed with children.”