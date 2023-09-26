From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Afe Babalola University Multi System Hospital (ABMH), Ado-Ekiti, has added another feather in its cap in the health sector as the hospital successfully performed 14 kidney transplant operations on patients within two years.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, who disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the success story started in the facility with an index case in October, 2021.

He explained that eight of the kidney transplant operations were carried out earlier while the other six were performed in September, 2023 within 72 hours.

The CMD who explained that the patients were doing fine after the operations and would be discharged in the next few days said their donors have returned to their various homes in good conditions and without complications, noting that in all the kidney transplant operations performed in the hospital, the donors’ consent were sought without any coercion, force or threat and the donations were done without any financial gains.

According to him, “We have unique achievements on record. We had the first index case in October, 2021. “From 2021 before now, we have recorded eight successful kidney transplant operations in this facility. “Recently, from 15th to 17th September, 2023, we also performed six successful kidney transplants within 72 hours. The Donors have gone back home in good conditions with no complications.”

The CMD noted that the facility is equipped with 16 dialysis machines to treat patients who present cases of kidney problems.

Dr Ogundipe who said the hospital is equipped with state -of -the-art health equipment, and competent experts that can treat various health complications, advised elites in the country, especially those in the political class to stop travelling abroad for medical care, urging them to visit the facility for comprehensive and quality health care services and at cheaper prices.

Also speaking, a Consultant Nephrologist and team leader of the kidney transplant operations, Dr Olusegun Aremu, disclosed that Nigeria is one of the countries in the world that has the highest burden of kidney conditions, because people don’t pay proper attention to their health and don’t go for regular check-up.

Giving some tips on how to prevent kidney problems, Dr Aremu advised Nigerians to do regular health check, drink water regularly, reduce salt intake, stop drug abuse, stop taking herbal medicines and concoctions, stop patronizing quacks, among others.

Dr Aremu said with the hospital recording such breakthrough within two years, there is hope for people having problems with their kidneys and that the facility is well equipped to treat those with other health issues.

In an interview, one of the patients, a male, commended the founder, Aare Afe Babalola, for establishing the facility in the country and thanked God for the success of the operation.