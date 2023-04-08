• Fans hail Iwobi after Everton loss to Red Devils

By Ephraim Nwosu

Despite losing to Manchester United, football fans have praised Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi for his brilliant performance for Everton during their Premier League 2022/23 season’s week 30 fixture at old Trafford on Saturday.

Picked out some nice passes early on and continued to be one of the visitors’ most-energetic performers on what was a difficult afternoon. The Super Eagles midfielder made his 30th Premier League appearance of the 2022/2023 season and went the distance but it was not enough to salvage a result for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In the 11th minute, the Nigerian produced a great tackle and clearance to deny Marcus Rashford who was ready to strike th ball from the six-yard box.

Iwobi found Demarai Gray in the 23rd minute with a through pass but the ball was eventually cleared.

The former Arsenal forward was also dominant in the air as he won two aerial duels in the first half.

Manchester United however made their dominance count in the 36th minute when Scott McTominay made a great run and received a great pass from Jadon Sancho to drill a shot past Jordan Pickford inside the box.

Iwobi’s shot in the 65th minute from 25 yards was deflected for a corner kick by Tyrell Malacia while at the other end, Bruno Fernandez saw his header tipped over for a corner following a swift counter by the Red Devils.

The Toffees tried everything in the book to reduce the deficit and possibly drag themselves out of a defeat but Erik ten Hag’s men held on for a priceless win. Iwobi was given the second highest rating (6) behind Jordan Pickford who was rated 9 and shortly after the match.Although the Nigeria international couldn’t get himself on the score sheet, his outstanding performance in their 2-0 loss made a lot of Nigerians happy with some of them taking to the social media to heap praises on Iwobi. One fan, Yinka Olukoga:

“ Brilliant game. My brother I am so proud of you today.”

Another, Obinna Ukaegbu wrote:”Exceptional. You fought like a Lion and glad you are part of our pride.”

“Fantastic game… what a player! Keep it up bro,”Melvin King added.

Also in his reaction, Precious Enemuwe said: “Iwobi was absolutely brilliant.Defending and attacking.”

Gideon Aranka concluded: “So much courage and determination to make a difference. You are a great ambassador. Naija no dey carry last.”

The win takes United to third place in the table with 56 points, while Everton are 16th with 27 points accumulated.