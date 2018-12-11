John Adams, Minna

For the second time in 24 hours, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed to show up in court in the ongoing trail of the former governor of Niger state, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the 2019 governorship in the state, Alhaji Umar Nasko.

The case was earlier slated for Monday, December 10th but EFCC counsel failed to show up in court, forcing presiding judge Justice Yellim Bogoroto to postpone the case to Tuesday, the 11th.

At the resumed hearing today, the EFCC lawyer again did not show up in court.

Aliyu is standing trial alongside Nasko, a former commissioner of Environment, on an c8-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The offences are contrary to section 18(a) of the money laundering Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15(3) of same Act.

The two are accused of laundering ecological funds of over N1.940 billion released by the Federal Government to the state in 2014.

At failed hearing today, the prosecution was to call its remaining witnesses but the counsel to the EFCC failed to show up.

Olajide Ayodele (SAN), counsel to the first defendant, asked why the prosecution failed to show up without prior notice.

Counsel to the second defendant, Mamman Osuman (SAN), had prayed the court to adjourn the matter till Tuesday in the interest of justice.

In her ruling, tustice Yellim Bogoro adjourned the matter till the 6th and 7th of March, 2019.