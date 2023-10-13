By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wage war against corruption and indiscipline in the country.

He made this known while addressing journalist on the forth coming Annual Public lecture heralding the 68th annual convention of the church which holds from November 13 to 19.

He said both the leaders and followers should be held responsible for the on-going challenges Nigeria is facing today.

“If we can address the issue of corruption and indiscipline in the nation, we will not have a problem both among leaders and followers”.

Also, he said “it takes one man to turn things around in Nigeria, “I pray that God should give us that one man”.

While using the nation of Israel as an example of a nation that bound themselves together in 1917 and prayed, God answered, “the nation of Israel we are seeing today, was turned around”.

He also harped of the need of Character as one thing a leader needs to possess “If one is competent and does not have character, he will do more damage, therefore when character is lost, every other things is lost”, he said.

He called on Nigerians not to be tired of praying, because the one we are praying to is not tired of hearing our prayers, “Men ought always to pray and not to faint”. He said God told “Elijah to go that “There is going to be rain in the land of Israel and it was so”.

He said as a church, we are committed to civil government, “it is our duty and obligation to partner with the government at all levels in building the nation, called Nigeria”.

He said this public lecture is part of the contribution that we are making in building the country.

The Public Lecture which comes up on 17th October, 2023 on the theme “Paradigm Shift: Panacea for a New Nigeria” by 11:00am. at the Headquarter of the church at Yaba.

Also the 68th Annual Convention of the church holding on November 13-19, 2023 at Foursquare Campground, Kilometre 75, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State, on the theme “Rest on Every side”.

With some discussants in the likes of Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN Immediate Past Commission for Justices Attorney General, Oyo State; Chief Olusegun Osunkeye, CON, OFR, Former Chairman Nestle Nigeria Plc, Former Chairman Lafarge Africa Plc, each will be speaking on the above topic.