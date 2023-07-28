From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has forwarded names of commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly.

This was confirmed on Friday by the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo said that the Assembly received a correspondence from Governor Abiodun requesting the confirmation of commissioner-nominees.

According to a statement by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Speaker received the governor’s letter dated 27th of July, 2023 requesting the confirmation of the nominees by the lawmakers.

The governor’s correspondence reads: “I write once again to congratulate Mr. Speaker for your re-election into office as Rt. Honourable Speaker of the 10th Assembly and subsequent inauguration of all members of the Honourable House. I appreciate the Honourable House for the support and cooperation enjoyed during the first term of our administration.

“In furtherance of our mission in building our dear State together, Mr. Speaker, please find attached, the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration.”

The statement clarified that as of the rule, the Speaker would announce the names on the list to the lawmakers at the next plenary day slated for Tuesday, 1st of August, 2023.