From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described the passing of Nigeria’s pioneer Chartered Accountant, Akintola Williams, as the end of an era.

Akintola was reported to have died on Monday at his residence in Lagos at the age of 104.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed, eulogized the immeasurable contributions of the late Accountant to the field of Accountancy, saying his impacts in the profession will continue to be remembered and celebrated among generations of Accountants in years to come.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and for the family and well-wishers to have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Ogun State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the doyen of Accounting, Late Chief Akintola Williams, who passed on to glory today.

“While we are going to miss his priceless contributions for over seven decades in the field of accounting, our solace lies in the profound legacies he left behind and his indelible footprints.

“May God Almighty rest his soul and continue to strengthen his family, numerous mentees and all his admirers all over the world,” the statement read.