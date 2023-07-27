Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to put roads across Ogun in motorable conditions, especially in the hinterland, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, declared that ongoing construction of the 16Km Siun-Owode road will be completed in the next two months.

Abiodun, who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after inspecting the work on the road, said that the road when completed, would not only be critical to the economy of the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, but that of the state as a whole.

The governor disclosed that he was impressed with the level of work done so far by the contractor handling the road, adding that “though the topography of the area has added some challenges to the project, the drainage system which is about 500 metres long has almost been completed”.

He added that after the stone base has been put in place, the asphalting of the road would commence, assuring that within two months, the people would see the end of this project.

“This road is one of the roads we identified as critical to the economy of the state. It leads to the capital of one of the biggest local government areas in our state.

“When completed, it will save the people coming from the state capital to Owode the trouble of going through the Sagamu Interchange. The road is about six kilometres and has been in a state of disrepair for more than 16 years”, he noted.

The governor, however, explained that the project was not inherited from the past government, but one embarked on by his administration to open up the state for more economic development.

The road, the governor maintained, was an indication that his administration is forward-looking and determined to ensure that no road that needs attention is left without being attended to.

On why he visited the road, Governor Abiodun said: “I am here to see for myself what the contractor has been doing so that I can have an on-the-spot assessment and also to know what is needed to bring the project to a speedy conclusion”.

Also speaking, the Olu of Owode, Oba Kolawole Sowemimo, lauded the governor for listening to the cries of his people who have been complaining about the deplorable condition of the road.

“I sent a message to the governor about the complaints my people have been making concerning this road, and I am happy that the governor has come to see things for himself. The governor has also promised to tackle our electricity problem, which we have had in the past eight months, the monarch submitted.